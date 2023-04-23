Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Homel Region, Belarus

Homel
210
Mazyr
44
Rechytsa
12
Kalinkavichy
7
Rahachow
7
Svietlahоrsk
7
Urycki sielski Saviet
7
conkauski sielski Saviet
3
315 properties total found
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,937
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 107 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 36,047
Apartment in Jaromina, Belarus
Apartment
Jaromina, Belarus
94 m²
€ 7,209
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 18,925
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 37,850
4 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 37,850
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 35,146
2 room apartment in Pijanier, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pijanier, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,913
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 34,696
2 room apartment in Uryckaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 19,826
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/18 Floor
€ 24,332
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 85,613
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,079
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 32,893
For sale 2-room apartment on the 9th floor of a 9-storey building in Novobelitsk district of…
2 room apartment in Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,506
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 36,047
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,431
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 27,937
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,881
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 33,344
For sale 3-room apartment st. Checherskaya, 9 on the 1st floor of a 9-story house. Panel hou…
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 24,783
2 room apartment in Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,024
For sale 2-room apartment in a / g Communar, st. Gomelskaya, d.1, Buda-Koshelevsky district …
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/14 Floor
€ 35,146
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street pr. Rechitsky, 142 with modern repairs, built-in …
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 21,628
Cozy and bright studio apartment on the 9th floor of a 9-storey panel house. The apartment i…
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 25,684
Cozy bright 1-room apartment for sale at ul. Sviridova, d. 41 in Volotov.   House built…
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 36,498
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,826
3 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 45,059
For sale a spacious, bright two-room apartment in a brick house with a total area of 65 sq.m…
1 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 18,925
Spacious bright studio apartment in a small-family house. Cosmetic repairs, there is a balco…
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,783

