Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Homel Region, Belarus
Homel
210
Mazyr
44
Rechytsa
12
Kalinkavichy
7
Rahachow
7
Svietlahоrsk
7
Urycki sielski Saviet
7
conkauski sielski Saviet
3
Babovicki sielski Saviet
2
Jarominski sielski Saviet
2
Uvaravicki sielski Saviet
2
Vetka
2
Azierscynski sielski Saviet
1
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet
1
Krynicny sielski Saviet
1
Prybarski sielski Saviet
1
Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet
1
Zhlobin
1
315 properties total found
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 27,937
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
107 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 36,047
Apartment
Jaromina, Belarus
94 m²
€ 7,209
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 18,925
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 37,850
4 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 37,850
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 35,146
2 room apartment
Pijanier, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 9,913
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 34,696
2 room apartment
Uryckaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 19,826
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/18 Floor
€ 24,332
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 85,613
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 22,079
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 32,893
For sale 2-room apartment on the 9th floor of a 9-storey building in Novobelitsk district of…
2 room apartment
Sosnovoborskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 4,506
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 36,047
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 23,431
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 27,937
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 23,881
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 33,344
For sale 3-room apartment st. Checherskaya, 9 on the 1st floor of a 9-story house. Panel hou…
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 24,783
2 room apartment
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 18,024
For sale 2-room apartment in a / g Communar, st. Gomelskaya, d.1, Buda-Koshelevsky district …
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/14 Floor
€ 35,146
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street pr. Rechitsky, 142 with modern repairs, built-in …
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 21,628
Cozy and bright studio apartment on the 9th floor of a 9-storey panel house. The apartment i…
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 25,684
Cozy bright 1-room apartment for sale at ul. Sviridova, d. 41 in Volotov. House built…
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 36,498
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 19,826
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 45,059
For sale a spacious, bright two-room apartment in a brick house with a total area of 65 sq.m…
1 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 18,925
Spacious bright studio apartment in a small-family house. Cosmetic repairs, there is a balco…
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 24,783
