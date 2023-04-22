Belarus
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Holacki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 81,145
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 16,411
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 14,861
Sale of a house on the banks of the Svisloch River! Address: d. Stubborn. 武 –––––––––––––––…
House
Golotsk, Belarus
69 m²
€ 22,794
For sale is a log house located on a land plot of 0.1231 ha ( 12.31 acres ) in the Minsk reg…
Cottage
Matarova, Belarus
180 m²
€ 50,146
House for sale ( cottage ) in d. Motorovo, 17 km from MKAD, Golotsky s / s in the Mogilev-Pu…
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 22,794
One-story wooden house for sale in the village. Felitsyanovo ( 14km from MKAD ). Good transp…
Cottage
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
181 m²
€ 79,322
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 180.5 m2 from a new profiled beam, well-stalled a…
Cottage
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 77,498
House
Matarova, Belarus
127 m²
€ 71,116
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 31,455
Brick residential building in good condition. Water on the site. Well. Gas at the fenc…
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 38,293
The yield of 150.5 m2, 3 levels is for sale. There is a can. ST « Chamomile-87 ». 19 km from…
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 10,941
To take a break from the bustle of the city, people go to the cottage. Here you can spend th…
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 18,234
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,352
Well-groomed, good cottage in ST Height! Asphalt entrance to the cottage. Fruitful garden wi…
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 17,779
Wooden house, surrounded by brick. There is an attic, a basement. On the site is a summer sh…
House
Golotsk, Belarus
74 m²
€ 52,881
The house is for sale single-family house located on the land plot of 0.1368 ha (13.68 acres…
House
Golotsk, Belarus
118 m²
€ 82,057
House
Matarova, Belarus
145 m²
€ 73,851
For sale is a privately owned plot with a residential building near Minsk The house has been…
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 18,235
Sell a house, d. The owners, Pukhovichi district, Pukhovichskoye for example. 23 km from MKA…
3 room apartment
Golotsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 26,441
For sale apartment, three-room! In the very center of the a / g Golotsk, which is only 15 mi…
