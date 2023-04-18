Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 22,884
More photos and videos if necessary Large residential building for sale in the eco-settlemen…
Housein Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 24,715
Large residential buildings for sale in eco-settlement Wonderful Hills ( Small Zaprudye ), b…
Cottagein Harodzki, Belarus
Cottage
Harodzki, Belarus
198 m²
€ 29,749
Kind & nbsp; cottage 1995 p. located in a quiet, cozy, picturesque & nbsp; place in the city…

