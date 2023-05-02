Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Haranski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 properties total found
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 22,792
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,909
We will sell a well-maintained house on a large plot with a bathhouse on a farm in the villa…
2 room apartment
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 38,290
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 20 minutes drive from Minsk! Address: Aksakovshchina, st. Forest d.…
1 room apartment
cackava, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 25,527
One-room apartment with excellent repairs in Chachkovo! Address: ag Chachkovo, Central…
2 room apartment
Navasiellie, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 35,100
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 150,427
If you like fresh forest air, wake up to the singing of forest birds, but at the same time l…
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
100 m²
€ 68,285
Aksakovshchina House-release for sale in ST Rodnik-2009.Plot 15 acres! Private property. Hou…
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
16 m²
€ 19,966
Cozy cottage in ST "Rodnik-2009" Address: ST "Rodnik-2009" 武 回 Want to buy a cozy house ou…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 14,587
The cottage is for sale, 19 km from MKAD.Rakovsky direction.S.t. Podsadie-98.Plot 4.33 acres…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
555 m²
€ 268,945
An interesting universal home for both life and multidisciplinary business. Minsk district, …
Cottage
Navasiellie, Belarus
172 m²
€ 104,843
For sale a strong residential building in the village of Novoselie, Minsk region, 15 minutes…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,407
Super! Offer! An excellent option for giving is offered in the suburbs of Minsk, in S…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 145,868
A picturesque place - near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes ( video recording of …
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
298 m²
€ 319,087
For sale a house block, lined with brick, with an area of 297.7 sq.m, 2 levels and a basemen…
3 room apartment
cackava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
187 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 59,259
For sale half a house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place, a / g Cha…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 255,270
Sale of a comfortable manor d. Heels. In a cozy place, covered by a fores…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 57,208
Cottage in a secluded and picturesque place, 17 km from Minsk &n…
Apartment
cackava, Belarus
187 m²
€ 59,259
For sale half a house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place, a / g Cha…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 77,948
Rural paradise. A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! Nearby is a forest with b…
House
Novaje Polie, Belarus
108 m²
€ 50,142
For sale high-level cottage built on a large plot of 15 acres ( private property ) with beau…
House
cackava, Belarus
103 m²
€ 144,957
For sale a country house with a land plot of 14 acres in ag Chachkovo. Completely ready to l…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 19,145
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 196,011
For sale an excellent wooden house of hand felling in one of the best cottage villages in th…
2 room apartment
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 39,476
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
Price on request
For sale two-level house in a quiet, picturesque place, near Minsk ( 11 km from MKAD ) In th…
Apartment
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 18,051
House
Traskouscyna, Belarus
66 m²
€ 29,174
Canned for sale & nbsp; unfinished capital structure at the address: Minsk region, Goransky …
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 154,712
Zakalubka village, house 10 km from MKAD Quiet place in the forest, comfortable access roads…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 27,077
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 154,712
Zakalubka village, CASA 10 km from MKAD & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Quiet pla…
