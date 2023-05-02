Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Haranski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

44 properties total found
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 22,792
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,909
We will sell a well-maintained house on a large plot with a bathhouse on a farm in the villa…
2 room apartment in Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 38,290
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 20 minutes drive from Minsk! Address: Aksakovshchina, st. Forest d.…
1 room apartment in cackava, Belarus
1 room apartment
cackava, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,527
One-room apartment with excellent repairs in Chachkovo!  Address: ag Chachkovo, Central…
2 room apartment in Navasiellie, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasiellie, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 35,100
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 150,427
If you like fresh forest air, wake up to the singing of forest birds, but at the same time l…
House in Aksakauscyna, Belarus
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
100 m²
€ 68,285
Aksakovshchina House-release for sale in ST Rodnik-2009.Plot 15 acres! Private property. Hou…
House in Aksakauscyna, Belarus
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
16 m²
€ 19,966
Cozy cottage in ST "Rodnik-2009" Address: ST "Rodnik-2009" 武 回 Want to buy a cozy house ou…
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 14,587
The cottage is for sale, 19 km from MKAD.Rakovsky direction.S.t. Podsadie-98.Plot 4.33 acres…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
555 m²
€ 268,945
An interesting universal home for both life and multidisciplinary business. Minsk district, …
Cottage in Navasiellie, Belarus
Cottage
Navasiellie, Belarus
172 m²
€ 104,843
For sale a strong residential building in the village of Novoselie, Minsk region, 15 minutes…
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,407
Super! Offer!   An excellent option for giving is offered in the suburbs of Minsk, in S…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 145,868
A picturesque place - near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes ( video recording of …
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
298 m²
€ 319,087
For sale a house block, lined with brick, with an area of 297.7 sq.m, 2 levels and a basemen…
3 room apartment in cackava, Belarus
3 room apartment
cackava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 187 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,259
For sale half a house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place, a / g Cha…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 255,270
Sale of a comfortable manor d. Heels.     In a cozy place, covered by a fores…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 57,208
Cottage in a secluded and picturesque place, 17 km from Minsk         &n…
Apartment in cackava, Belarus
Apartment
cackava, Belarus
187 m²
€ 59,259
For sale half a house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place, a / g Cha…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 77,948
Rural paradise. A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! Nearby is a forest with b…
House in Novaje Polie, Belarus
House
Novaje Polie, Belarus
108 m²
€ 50,142
For sale high-level cottage built on a large plot of 15 acres ( private property ) with beau…
House in cackava, Belarus
House
cackava, Belarus
103 m²
€ 144,957
For sale a country house with a land plot of 14 acres in ag Chachkovo. Completely ready to l…
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 19,145
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 196,011
For sale an excellent wooden house of hand felling in one of the best cottage villages in th…
2 room apartment in Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,476
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
Price on request
For sale two-level house in a quiet, picturesque place, near Minsk ( 11 km from MKAD ) In th…
Apartment in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 18,051
House in Traskouscyna, Belarus
House
Traskouscyna, Belarus
66 m²
€ 29,174
Canned for sale & nbsp; unfinished capital structure at the address: Minsk region, Goransky …
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 154,712
Zakalubka village, house 10 km from MKAD Quiet place in the forest, comfortable access roads…
House in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 27,077
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 154,712
Zakalubka village, CASA 10 km from MKAD   & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Quiet pla…

Properties features in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir