Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Nesvizh District
  5. Haradziejski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 22,779
House for sale in d. Koptevshchina of the Nesvizh district, 90 km from Minsk, 7 km from Goro…
Housein Udarny, Belarus
House
Udarny, Belarus
66 m²
€ 37,357
For sale a beautiful house with a bathhouse, garage, billiard room, large garden, gazebo. In…

Properties features in Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir