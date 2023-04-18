Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Hacuk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacuk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,745
Residential building for sale in ag. Gatsuk Slutsky district, 60 km from Minsk. Total area o…
2 room apartmentin Hacuk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hacuk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 12,745
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a brick house, not angular ( very warm ). The windows face…
1 room apartmentin Hacuk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hacuk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,566
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in the village of Gatsuk, Slutsky district. Apartment with repa…
Housein Hacuk, Belarus
House
Hacuk, Belarus
80 m²
€ 12,745
Residential building for sale in ag. Gatsuk Slutsky district, 60 km from Minsk. Total area o…
Housein Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 8,193
For sale is in the pine massif, ST & quot; Pine & quot ;, 67 km from MKAD in the direction o…
Housein Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 60,540
A cozy country house with a beautiful well-kept plot for sale 50 km from Minsk. The house is…
Housein Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 11,198
For sale a strong residential building in the village. White puddle. Slutsky district, 57 km…
Housein Hacuk, Belarus
House
Hacuk, Belarus
137 m²
€ 16,387
For sale residential building in a picturesque place, located at the address: Slutsky distri…

