Houses for sale in Fanipol, Belarus

House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
246 m²
€ 99,040
House from block GZ 400mm, insulated and plastered; The roof with wooden floors ( the tree i…
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
155 m²
€ 211,778
Well-thought-out and ready-to-living house for sale in the satellite city of Minsk - Fanipol…
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
57 m²
€ 47,763
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
339 m²
€ 117,064
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
87 m²
€ 67,589
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
172 m²
€ 87,415
For sale modern holiday home & laquo; HÄR & Raquo; in Fanipole. The house is 15 km from MKAD…
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
291 m²
€ 103,636
Spacious house for sale in. Fanipol. Within walking distance is the Euroopt shop and forest.…
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
700 m²
€ 130,672
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
