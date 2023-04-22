Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Fanipol
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Fanipol, Belarus

17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 43,257
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 52,719
For sale one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs ! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Green, d. 2…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 53,621
For sale spacious, bright 3-room apartment in the center of. Fanipol, on the street Komsomol…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 58,577
Stop – 100 meters, to Art. metro « Malinovka » - 15 minutes on the minibus. Near the house –…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 50,466
     For sale one bedroom apartment with good repairs and furniture in t…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 51,368
We sell a three-room apartment in the heart of Fanipol! Kolas St., 1  House built in 19…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 42,266
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,914
The house is located in a convenient place to stay. The apartment is in good condition ready…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,338
Spacious, cozy one-bedroom apartment in Fanipole. City center. All within walking distance. …
1 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 38,751
Very cozy spacious apartment. Qualitative repairs completed. Built-in kitchen, entrance meta…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 46,772
1 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,794
1 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 33,254
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 42,356
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,949
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 44,158
There are good bonuses for a real buyer!In the area, the entire infrastructure is within wal…
Apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
Apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
56 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 21,178
Two cozy rooms in the apartment with fresh renovation1/5 & nbsp; storey panel house, room ar…
