Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Fanipol
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Fanipol, Belarus
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 43,257
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 52,719
For sale one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs ! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Green, d. 2…
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 53,621
For sale spacious, bright 3-room apartment in the center of. Fanipol, on the street Komsomol…
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 58,577
Stop – 100 meters, to Art. metro « Malinovka » - 15 minutes on the minibus. Near the house –…
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 50,466
For sale one bedroom apartment with good repairs and furniture in t…
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 51,368
We sell a three-room apartment in the heart of Fanipol! Kolas St., 1 House built in 19…
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 42,266
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 40,914
The house is located in a convenient place to stay. The apartment is in good condition ready…
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 44,338
Spacious, cozy one-bedroom apartment in Fanipole. City center. All within walking distance. …
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 38,751
Very cozy spacious apartment. Qualitative repairs completed. Built-in kitchen, entrance meta…
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 46,772
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 33,794
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 33,254
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 42,356
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,949
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 44,158
There are good bonuses for a real buyer!In the area, the entire infrastructure is within wal…
Apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
56 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 21,178
Two cozy rooms in the apartment with fresh renovation1/5 & nbsp; storey panel house, room ar…
