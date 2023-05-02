Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Uzda District
Dziescanski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 24,889
Two-story brick house in ST Pure Krinitsa! Address: ST Pure Krinitsa 武 two-story summer hou…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 12,763
Two-story house for sale in ST Contact Address: ST "Contact" ⁇ 知 About your future home: …
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,578
For sale on the Slutskaya highway, 43 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. House built in 201…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 17,778
For sale is a summer cottage with 11.78 acres with a two-story garden house 40 km from Minsk…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 34,644
For sale 2-storey log house in the village. Mikolka Uzdensky district, 41 km from MKAD in th…
House
Dziescanka, Belarus
210 m²
€ 80,228
Residential building for sale at: Minsk region, Uzden district, Deshchensky s / s, ag. Baby.…
House
Dziescanka, Belarus
127 m²
€ 75,578
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 25,527
Cottage
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
161 m²
€ 51,054
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 41,481
For sale 37 km from MKAD, towards Slutsk, Minsk region, Uzden poviat, Deschensky village cou…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 29,174
House in the village of Koronevsky, Uzden district - n, Minsk region, Slutsk direction, 35 k…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 22,336
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; For sale and nbsp; Cabin in & nbsp; CT & laquo; Zhuravinka - …
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 45,128
Great offer! ¡A beautiful American-style country house is waiting for you! The house i…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
284 m²
€ 31,909
Unfinished house for sale in the Slutsk direction. & Nbsp; Brick House, at the 3 level: 3 - …
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 9,117
Cozy cottage for sale in a picturesque place, in ST & laquo; Veras Caliber & raquo ;, next t…
1 room apartment
Dziescanka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 19,145
Spacious one-room apartment, room area 17.7m.sq., kitchen 8.2m, large rectangular corridor w…
Cottage
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 25,983
For suburban life in the village of Degtyany, Uzden district, a residential building with a …
