Residential properties for sale in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
71 m²
€ 27,036
Cottage in Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
Cottage
Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
327 m²
€ 81,017
House in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 31,541
Good house in ST Border guard! Address: ST "Landerer". 武Dvukhurovnoy house near a picturesq…
House in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 24,242
Residential building for sale in the village. Pink! Address: Rosovka ✔ ✔ Excellent two-level…
House in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 62,993
A real buyer is a good bargain! Address: d. Kushevichi, st. Central ⁇ 知 About your future…
House in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 36,047
House for sale in d. Yasutevichi. The village of Dzerzhinsky s / s Dzerzhinsky district of t…
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
65 m²
€ 33,794
Brick house for sale in Dzerzhinsky district, Minsk region, etc. Dyagilno, st. Central.…
Cottage in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
353 m²
€ 224,395
A very profitable offer! The house is worth 450 thousand. Everything is thought out to the s…
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
134 m²
€ 53,801
For sale an excellent house for decoration in the village. Serious. & Nbsp; Minsk region, Dz…
Cottage in Niavielicy, Belarus
Cottage
Niavielicy, Belarus
174 m²
€ 143,288
House in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,759
House in Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
218 m²
€ 72,095
A small cottage for two families with different entrances is for sale. The layout is mirror.…

