Residential properties for sale in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

20 properties total found
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 27,036
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 7,660
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
204 m²
€ 50,376
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
53 m²
€ 14,870
One-level summer house on site 23 acres! Address: ah. Dukora, st. A. Blashko ➜ Ready for liv…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
Price on request
Residential building for sale in the village. Korobovichi, next to the gp. Rudensk. Minsk re…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 47,673
For sale brick house in Pukhovichi district, completely ready for living! Address: d. Bridge…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 13,067
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
75 m²
€ 20,727
One-level residential building on a plot of 17 acres in ag. Ducora Ready-made one-level hous…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 62,993
For sale spacious house with excellent repairs ! Address: d. Golenberg ⁇ 知 About your fut…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 33,794
Residential building for sale in the village. Penyaki. Minsk region, Pukhovichi distric…
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
43 m²
€ 58,577
Accurate, comfortable house for sale in ag. Dukora 30km from MKAD. Developed infrastructure,…
House in Enierhija, Belarus
House
Enierhija, Belarus
55 m²
€ 24,332
Cozy house for sale in the village. Energy, Pukhovichi district, Mogilev direction 34km from…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 12,526
For sale is in a picturesque place near the village of Svisloch, ST Svislochsky harvest. Plo…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 5,858
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
143 m²
€ 51,368
The best offer!!! Great combination price - quality !!!! House for sale from gas-silicate bl…
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 14,870
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 13,517
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 9,823
For sale is a house with a huge plot and a view of it & nbsp; in the village of Stanki. …
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 7,660
The cottage, Pukhovik direction, village Alesya-2002.53 km from MKAD. The nearest settlement…
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
84 m²
€ 13,338

Properties features in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

