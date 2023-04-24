Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Dukorski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 properties total found
New
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 27,036
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 7,660
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
204 m²
€ 50,376
House
Dukora, Belarus
53 m²
€ 14,870
One-level summer house on site 23 acres! Address: ah. Dukora, st. A. Blashko ➜ Ready for liv…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
Price on request
Residential building for sale in the village. Korobovichi, next to the gp. Rudensk. Minsk re…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 47,673
For sale brick house in Pukhovichi district, completely ready for living! Address: d. Bridge…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 13,067
House
Dukora, Belarus
75 m²
€ 20,727
One-level residential building on a plot of 17 acres in ag. Ducora Ready-made one-level hous…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 62,993
For sale spacious house with excellent repairs ! Address: d. Golenberg ⁇ 知 About your fut…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 33,794
Residential building for sale in the village. Penyaki. Minsk region, Pukhovichi distric…
House
Dukora, Belarus
43 m²
€ 58,577
Accurate, comfortable house for sale in ag. Dukora 30km from MKAD. Developed infrastructure,…
House
Enierhija, Belarus
55 m²
€ 24,332
Cozy house for sale in the village. Energy, Pukhovichi district, Mogilev direction 34km from…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 12,526
For sale is in a picturesque place near the village of Svisloch, ST Svislochsky harvest. Plo…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 5,858
House
Dukora, Belarus
143 m²
€ 51,368
The best offer!!! Great combination price - quality !!!! House for sale from gas-silicate bl…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 14,870
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 13,517
and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and nbsp; and n…
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 9,823
For sale is a house with a huge plot and a view of it & nbsp; in the village of Stanki. …
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 7,660
The cottage, Pukhovik direction, village Alesya-2002.53 km from MKAD. The nearest settlement…
House
Dukora, Belarus
84 m²
€ 13,338
