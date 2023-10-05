Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Dubno, Belarus
House
Dubno, Belarus
Area 69 m²
House for sale near the river. Neman. Mostovsky district, ag. Witchedly. The house is wooden…
€5,711
House in Dubno, Belarus
House
Dubno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€5,711

Properties features in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

