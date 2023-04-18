Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Daskauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottagein Miazysietki, Belarus
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
112 m²
€ 29,292
We bring to your attention a house in Mezhisetki, with a total area of 112 sq.m. All communi…
Housein Miazysietki, Belarus
House
Miazysietki, Belarus
107 m²
€ 32,953
House for sale in Mezhisetki. The total area of 107msq., Half of the house is surrounded by …
Housein Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,646
A chic two-story cottage is for sale in the garden partnership of Stayki Dashkovsky s / s Mo…

Properties features in Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir