Residential properties for sale in Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
Housein Damachava, Belarus
House
Damachava, Belarus
92 m²
€ 13,656
Lot 7052. On sale is a house in a village in the south-west of the Brest region, 3 km from t…
Housein Damachava, Belarus
House
Damachava, Belarus
160 m²
€ 88,306
Housein Liapliouka, Belarus
House
Liapliouka, Belarus
190 m²
€ 59,174
Housein Damachava, Belarus
House
Damachava, Belarus
304 m²
€ 227,593
A separate, country house of logs in the forest is offered to your attention, located in the…
3 room apartmentin Damachava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Damachava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 16,387
Housein Damachava, Belarus
House
Damachava, Belarus
50 m²
€ 24,489
LOT 5683. On sale is a residential building located in ag.Domicile. The house of 1975 was bu…
Housein Damachava, Belarus
House
Damachava, Belarus
119 m²
€ 10,924
LOT 3514. A box of a residential building in ag. Domicile. The house is located in the centr…
Housein Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 53,712
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 181814 Residenti…
2 room apartmentin Damachava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Damachava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,207
Sale of 2-room apartment, gp. Domachevo, Brest district 2/3 & nbsp; of a storey panel house,…

Properties features in Damacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

