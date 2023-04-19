Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 68,561
Exclusive offer: & nbsp; residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual plac…
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 81,467
Farm for sale in the town of Rosalinovo For a long time they wanted to hide from people, but…
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 73,137
Have you been looking for a first coastline home for a long time? Our house is for you! A co…

Properties features in Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

