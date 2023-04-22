Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

13 properties total found
Cottage in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
101 m²
€ 72,005
House in Ciurli, Belarus
House
Ciurli, Belarus
70 m²
€ 35,056
Ready house near Molodechno Address: d. Turley, st. Molodechnenskaya   武 Excellent one…
Cottage in Ciurli, Belarus
Cottage
Ciurli, Belarus
140 m²
€ 80,205
Cottage in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
257 m²
€ 69,301
Luxurious cottage 4 km away. from the center of Molodechno! Address: d. Kuklovshchina, st. Q…
House in Nasilava, Belarus
House
Nasilava, Belarus
101 m²
€ 42,356
Ready house near Molodechno Address: d. Nosilovo, st. Green   武 Excellent one-story ho…
House in Damasy, Belarus
House
Damasy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 21,178
House on a plot of 25 acres in 3 km. from Molodechno! Address: d. Domashi, st. Sadovaya. ⁇ …
House in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 11,625
Log house near Molodechno! Address: Turli Sakovsky ⁇ 知 About your future site: - The plot…
House in Nasilava, Belarus
House
Nasilava, Belarus
88 m²
€ 69,391
An ideal home for the family!  Address: d. Nosilovo, st. Budavnikov ➜ 回 house in d. Wo…
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
99 m²
€ 31,451
House with a large plot in the village. Retro-recovery. Address: Vytropovshchina, Bezawa St.…
House in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 26,945
Warm house with a bathhouse and a garage for the whole family 5 km from Molodechno Address: …
5 room apartment in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 204 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,993
Two-storey apartment with a plot for a large family  Address: d. Turley, st. Molodechne…

Properties features in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

