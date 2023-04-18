Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Chazouski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Chazova, Belarus
House
Chazova, Belarus
67 m²
€ 24,623
Cozy house with all amenities in the agricultural town of Khozhovo, a suburb of Molodechno A…
Housein Rahazy, Belarus
House
Rahazy, Belarus
50 m²
€ 22,792
For sale a large plot with a house for demolition in the village. Ragozes Address: d. Ragozy…
Housein Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 6,865
Sale of a house with a large plot!  Address: d. Drani Khozhovsky s / s ➜ ノ Go to purch…
Housein Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 11,808
Dacha is located in S / T "Buslik" near the village of Guy, Khozhovsky s / council.  Th…
Housein Myslievicy, Belarus
House
Myslievicy, Belarus
246 m²
€ 118,082
For sale a large and comfortable house in the town of Myslevichi. The house has 5 bedrooms, …
Housein Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 12,174

