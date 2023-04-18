Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Chatlianski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Chatliany, Belarus
House
Chatliany, Belarus
99 m²
€ 39,361
For sale 3-room apartment in a two-story block blocked residential building in ag. Hotlyans.…
Housein Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 18,307
Tentor for sale in a quiet, picturesque place. The site is ideal for housekeeping, raising b…
Housein Chatliany, Belarus
House
Chatliany, Belarus
90 m²
€ 37,987
Block two-story house in the agricultural town of Hotlyany Address: Khotlyany, st. 1-ay 武 E…
Housein Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 8,696
Residential building for sale for rent or for permanent residence. House from the log house.…
Apartmentin Chatliany, Belarus
Apartment
Chatliany, Belarus
95 m²
€ 30,207
Poldoma with a land plot of 7.5 acres, ag. Hotland2 levels, walls - panel, roof - cipher, ye…
3 room apartmentin Chatliany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chatliany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 30,207
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a locked residential building in ag. Hotlyans. & Nbsp; & nbs…

