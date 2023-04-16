Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Chaciezynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

31 property total found
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 62,959
For sale a garden house in a picturesque place ! Address: ST "My Poison" ➜ ノ The facility i…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,779
Favorable offer!   It is proposed to give in an ideal location from Minsk, in ST « New …
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 37,784
 A small house for sale in a picturesque place near Minsk near the village of Zakaluk i…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 62,148
A solid new house for sale in ST "Lighthouse" d. Dubenians of the Minsk region of the Minsk …
3 room apartmentin Chaciežyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chaciežyna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 67,552
Modern stylish apartment with a fresh repair in the Scandinavian style. Agrogorodok Hatezhin…
Housein Chaciežyna, Belarus
House
Chaciežyna, Belarus
282 m²
€ 126,098
We sell a spacious, cozy and sunny house for a large and friendly family!  Ag. Khatezhi…
Cottagein Chaciežyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
200 m²
€ 130,601
House in the new cottage village of Hatezhino. All engineering networks are installed in the…
1 room apartmentin Chaciežyna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chaciežyna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,143
The apartment has a high-quality repair. Double-glazed windows, metal door installed. Equipp…
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
212 m²
€ 297,230
➜ 回 You are looking for the house of your dreams - to you!!!!! A quality cottage is for sa…
Cottagein Chaciežyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale modern cottage in Hatezhino! 313/218/113 Put into operation. Angular section, 13 ac…
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 135,015
A comfortable house for sale in a suburb of Minsk ( ST « New Weights-1993 » ).  House (…
Cottagein Chaciežyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
218 m²
€ 153,029
For sale modern cottage in Hatezhino! 313/218/113  Put into operation.  Angular se…
Housein Chaciežyna, Belarus
House
Chaciežyna, Belarus
78 m²
€ 89,890
For sale is an old house with a plot of 70 acres in the Rakovsky direction, 7 km from MKAD a…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 61,247
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
381 m²
€ 801,621
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 99,077
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 26,931
Cottagein Chaciežyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
260 m²
€ 157,622
An excellent country house for sale in the suburbs of Minsk, in ag. Hatezhino. Minsk re…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 31,434
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,818
GARDEN 15 km from MKAD Quiet place in the forest, convenient access roads. The site is locat…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 33,236
A chic plot of 25 acres in d. Kozlovka near Minsk. House: wooden log house, heated by a real…
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 60,347
An excellent cottage with a spacious land plot of 20 acres in the village of Vaskovshchina (…
Housein Chaciežyna, Belarus
House
Chaciežyna, Belarus
144 m²
€ 77,460
House for sale at the final stage of construction. Plot 15 acres of the correct shape. & Nb…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 39,541
Housein Chaciežyna, Belarus
House
Chaciežyna, Belarus
105 m²
€ 54,042
Land for sale with an unfinished house in an elite part of the development in Ag. Hatezhino.…
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 60,347
An excellent cabin with a spacious 20-acre plot in the village of Vaskovshchina (Khatezhino)…
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 148,615
For sale a two-story house in the center of d. Kozlovka, 15 km. from MKAD ( Grodno address )…
Cottagein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
225 m²
€ 148,615
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 49,538
Cottagein Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroje Sialo, Belarus
300 m²
€ 89,169
Cottage for sale in d. Old Selo, st. Zvezdnaya, 24, 13 km from MKAD in the Rakovsky directio…

Properties features in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

