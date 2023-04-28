Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
46 m²
€ 9,881
Good one-story house in ag. Blon Address: ah. Chatter, st. Central 武 回 secure home where y…
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 27,195
House in the agricultural town of Blon, Pukhovichi district, 51 km from MKAD. For sale house…
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
59 m²
€ 7,705
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 16,317
An excellent modern, stylish summer house in level 2, made of modern environmentally friendl…
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
131 m²
€ 69,800
Excellent house for sale & nbsp; in the agricultural town of Blon. The house is located in &…
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,597
For sale cottage in ST & quot; Velenskaya Zhuravinka & quot; 6 km from Maryina Gorka, 61 km …
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 16,770
For sale country house in ST & laquo; Flora & raquo ;, 6 km from Maryina Gorki, 63 km from M…
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 27,195
House in the agricultural town of Blon, Pukhovichi district, 51 km from MKAD. For sale house…

Properties features in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

