  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Bielicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Housein Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
42 m²
€ 12,654
Sale house 9 km. from Slutska Address: d. Kvasynichi, st. Central 武 Logging green house in …
Housein Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 15,931
Cozy residential building for friendly family with baths, outbuildings and a garage for sale…
Housein Bielicy, Belarus
House
Bielicy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,021
For sale a large house with amenities in the village. Belichi Slutsky district, 15 km from S…
Cottagein Kvasynicy, Belarus
Cottage
Kvasynicy, Belarus
93 m²
€ 36,324
Residential building for sale in d. Kvasynichi. The total area is 93.2 m2, living - 56.6 m2,…
2 room apartmentin Kvasynicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kvasynicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 15,385
Housein Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,283
Sale of the house in the village of Eulichi Slutsky, 15 km from Slutsk. The house is made of…
Housein Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,924
Sale of the house in the village.Kvasynichi, 10 km from Slutsk. The village has a school, a …
Housein Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 5,917
Selling a house in the Minsk region, d. Maschitsy, st. Colchose2 levels, walls - brick, roof…

Properties features in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

