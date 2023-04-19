Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Rechytsa District
  5. Barscouski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 9,749
Cozy one-story garden house for sale with a residential attic. The house is in excellent con…
Housein Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 15,034
Sell a house, d. Chizhovka, Rechitsky district, Pukhovichskoye, for example., 312 km from MK…

