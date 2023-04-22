Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Haradziscanski sielski Saviet
3
Krosynski sielski Saviet
2
Navamysski sielski Saviet
2
Stalovicki sielski Saviet
2
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet
2
Liasnianski sielski Saviet
1
Malachaviecki sielski Saviet
1
House in Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,317
On sale a summer house in the village. Midnight. * Area: total – 52 sq.m. * Windows: wooden;…
House in Krosynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krosynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,462
Want to live in nature? Just a couple of minutes drive from the city and you find yourself i…
House in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 7,390
Residential building for sale in the village. Medenevichs. * Area: total – 66.5 sq.m., resid…
House in Haradziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 27,036
Residential building for sale in the village. Toadstools. * Area: total – 78.4 sq.m., reside…
House in Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 8,471
On sale is a country house in Baranavichy district. * Area: total – 70.6 sq.m. * Windows: wo…
House in Ciesaulie, Belarus
House
Ciesaulie, Belarus
36 m²
€ 5,768
!On sale is a house with a large plot! * Area: total – 36 sq.m., residential – 26.4 sq.m.; *…
House in Malachaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Malachaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 62,903
Sale of an incomplete capital structure in d. Glinishche, Mr. Diprisa! * Windows: double-gla…
House in Haradzišča, Belarus
House
Haradzišča, Belarus
54 m²
€ 19,736
For sale a cozy house, completely ready for living. The house was built in 1954, but the hou…
House in Saviecki, Belarus
House
Saviecki, Belarus
65 m²
€ 15,320
Sale of a residential building in the village. Soviet. * Area: total & ndash; 65.3 sq m, Res…
House in Novaja Mys, Belarus
House
Novaja Mys, Belarus
103 m²
€ 52,269
House for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) with 15 acre parcel ( private collection ), …
House in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 27,036
For sale is a residential manzard-type building in a picturesque suburb of. Baranavichy. The…
House in Padliasiejki, Belarus
House
Padliasiejki, Belarus
88 m²
€ 19,826
Cottage in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 112,648

