Apartments for sale in Baranavichy District, Belarus

Apartment in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 23,341
Sale of part of the house in the status of an apartment in d. Priozernaya. * Area: total – 7…
3 room apartment in Zamcuzny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zamcuzny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 32,443
3 bedroom apartment in ag. Pearl! * 3 et. 3rd brick house; * Area: total – 68.4 sq.m., resid…
2 room apartment in Padliasiejki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Padliasiejki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,407
2 bedroom apartment in the village. Riseasei.   * Area: total & ndash; 47 sq. m. reside…

Properties features in Baranavichy District, Belarus

