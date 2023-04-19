Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Babinicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
Housein Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,069
Housein Babinicy, Belarus
House
Babinicy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 61,329
2 room apartmentin Babinicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babinicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,442
2 room apartmentin Panizouje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Panizouje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,900
Housein Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 21,053
1 room apartmentin Babinicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babinicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 9,154
Housein Babinicy, Belarus
House
Babinicy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 9,154
Housein Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,323
2 room apartmentin Babinicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babinicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 15,470
2 room apartmentin Babinicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babinicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 26,545
Cottagein Babinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Babinicy, Belarus
191 m²
€ 47,599
Cottagein Babinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Babinicy, Belarus
200 m²
€ 73,229
House level 2, walls - block, roof - metal tiles, year of construction 2021, internal area o…

