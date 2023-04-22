Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Aziorski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
60 m²
€ 26,945
For sale a residential building in a picturesque place in the very center of the Ozery agric…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
234 m²
€ 198,261
For sale 8-room residential building with engineering communications on the lake, farm, dist…
8 room house in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 room house
Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 234 m² Number of floors 3
€ 198,261
For sale, an 8-room residential building with engineering communication by the lake, a farm,…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
138 m²
€ 162,213
House on the picturesque shore of Lake Rybnitsa, landscape reserve and lake; Lakes and raquo…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
135 m²
€ 44,969
A 2-story house with an area of 134.6 sq m is on sale. Roof and mdash; soft roof, overlap an…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,870
Wooden house. Shared.pl.-39.1sq.m, residential-16.1sq.m, kitchen-22.9sq.m. Land 25 acres are…
5 room house in Aziory, Belarus
5 room house
Aziory, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 44,969
For sale 2 - a 134.6 square meter apartment house. Roof and mdash; soft ceiling, overlay and…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
50 m²
€ 15,230
The house is wooden in a residential state. It is located on a land plot (in private ownersh…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
43 m²
€ 17,934
For sale a residential building with a plot of 13.64 acres in Ozeri, with an excellent acces…
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
75 m²
€ 15,320
An incomplete canned building for sale in the Grodno region, ag. Ozers st. New. The house is…

Properties features in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir