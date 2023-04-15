Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Astrosycki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

30 properties total found
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 38,727
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 20,714
Come and rest.  Logoisk direction. 24 km from MKAD. R-n Ostroshitsky town. Does not req…
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 179,223
Dreamed of their own house, built according to the latest modern technologies in the laconic…
Cottagein cudzienicy, Belarus
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 405,278
For sale cottage by the forest ( 25 km from MKAD ).  Convenient departure from Minsk, 5…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 34,223
House with a large area by the river! Address: d. Montchaki, st. Central Especially for you,…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,031
Three-level summer house with a bathhouse, pool! Address: ST Second 武Atmospheric Three-Leve…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 87,270
The cottage is for sale in the Logoisk direction. Only 30 km from MKAD ( 30 minutes drive ).…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 23,236
Housein cudzienicy, Belarus
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
37 m²
€ 40,077
House for sale in the Logoisk district of Ostroshitsky s / s, 17 km from MKAD, Chudenichi ki…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 14,320
武 two-story summer house just 18 km from MKAD and ready to live in it! Address: ST Ivushka-…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 38,727
country house on a plot of 29 acres near the river in the village. Monchaki! Address: d. Mon…
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
119 m²
€ 71,959
 The house is 20 km away. from Minsk, in the agricultural town of Ostroshitsa! Logoisk …
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
64 m²
€ 21,164
A house with a land plot of 13 acres is offered in the best part of the suburbs of Minsk! An…
Housein cudzienicy, Belarus
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
217 m²
€ 243,167
For sale is a two-level house with a total area of 216m2, in a quiet place near the forest, …
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
185 m²
€ 89,161
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 28,820
For sale is in a unique and picturesque place, near Silich!  C / T Electron 89 The two-…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
296 m²
€ 243,077
A modern cabin to live throughout the year in the cozy town of Montchaki for a comfortable a…
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
284 m²
€ 139,596
Year-round residential building and nbsp; living in the village. Ostroshitsy, direction Logo…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 89,161
Sale of a residential suburban house in the village. Montchaki, Logoisky district, 20 km. fr…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 23,686
  For sale a summer cottage near the forest - Minsk region, Logoisky district, Ostroshi…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 10,357
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 31,522
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 19,814
New country house on a plot with forest. ST Hope. * Wonderful flat area with & nbsp; house s…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 13,419
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 18,012
ST & laquo; SECUNDA & raquo; Minsk watch factory. House built in 2003, 63.2 sq.m. The walls …
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
95 m²
€ 32,332
Sale of a plot in der. Ostroshitsy in 19km from MINSK!!! At 10min. Departures from & nbsp; M…
Housein cudzienicy, Belarus
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
321 m²
€ 153,105
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
153 m²
€ 34,223
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
174 m²
€ 40,528
Stylish cottage in ST "Second" 20 km from Minsk, near the ski resorts of Silichi and Logoisk…
Housein cudzienicy, Belarus
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
€ 63,043

