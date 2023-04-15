Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 38,727
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 20,714
Come and rest. Logoisk direction. 24 km from MKAD. R-n Ostroshitsky town. Does not req…
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 179,223
Dreamed of their own house, built according to the latest modern technologies in the laconic…
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 405,278
For sale cottage by the forest ( 25 km from MKAD ). Convenient departure from Minsk, 5…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 34,223
House with a large area by the river! Address: d. Montchaki, st. Central Especially for you,…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,031
Three-level summer house with a bathhouse, pool! Address: ST Second 武Atmospheric Three-Leve…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 87,270
The cottage is for sale in the Logoisk direction. Only 30 km from MKAD ( 30 minutes drive ).…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 23,236
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
37 m²
€ 40,077
House for sale in the Logoisk district of Ostroshitsky s / s, 17 km from MKAD, Chudenichi ki…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 14,320
武 two-story summer house just 18 km from MKAD and ready to live in it! Address: ST Ivushka-…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 38,727
country house on a plot of 29 acres near the river in the village. Monchaki! Address: d. Mon…
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
119 m²
€ 71,959
The house is 20 km away. from Minsk, in the agricultural town of Ostroshitsa! Logoisk …
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
64 m²
€ 21,164
A house with a land plot of 13 acres is offered in the best part of the suburbs of Minsk! An…
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
217 m²
€ 243,167
For sale is a two-level house with a total area of 216m2, in a quiet place near the forest, …
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
185 m²
€ 89,161
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 28,820
For sale is in a unique and picturesque place, near Silich! C / T Electron 89 The two-…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
296 m²
€ 243,077
A modern cabin to live throughout the year in the cozy town of Montchaki for a comfortable a…
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
284 m²
€ 139,596
Year-round residential building and nbsp; living in the village. Ostroshitsy, direction Logo…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 89,161
Sale of a residential suburban house in the village. Montchaki, Logoisky district, 20 km. fr…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 23,686
For sale a summer cottage near the forest - Minsk region, Logoisky district, Ostroshi…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 10,357
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
51 m²
€ 31,522
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 19,814
New country house on a plot with forest. ST Hope. * Wonderful flat area with & nbsp; house s…
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 13,419
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 18,012
ST & laquo; SECUNDA & raquo; Minsk watch factory. House built in 2003, 63.2 sq.m. The walls …
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
95 m²
€ 32,332
Sale of a plot in der. Ostroshitsy in 19km from MINSK!!! At 10min. Departures from & nbsp; M…
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
321 m²
€ 153,105
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
153 m²
€ 34,223
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
174 m²
€ 40,528
Stylish cottage in ST "Second" 20 km from Minsk, near the ski resorts of Silichi and Logoisk…
House
cudzienicy, Belarus
€ 63,043
Properties features in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map