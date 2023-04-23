Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Astromicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 4,497
I will sell the house, the village of Shemetovka, Kobrinsky district, Brest, for example, 28…

