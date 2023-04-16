Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Maladzyechna District
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Dubrava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 20,626
Greenhouse in a picturesque place. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Dybovsky. ➜ Warm, lo…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 9,908
House
Dubrava, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,314
Logged cozy house in Molodechno district. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Kostelnaya. 武 House is b…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 31,966
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 4,774
The cottage is for sale in ST Naladchik, near the railway station "Boyary", 35 km from MKAD …
House
Dubrava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 22,427
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 9,637
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 12,069
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 9,908
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 16,213
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 27,021
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 15,222
House
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
45 m²
€ 11,709
A privatized plot is for sale along with a country house and a chic garden in a partnership …
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 17,023
House for sale!!! Electroheating during installation. Excellent location 43 km from the ring…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 17,879
For sale a landscaped two-story cottage with an area of 81.4 square meters, with a garage an…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 17,924
Well-maintained two-story cottage with an area of 63 square meters in ST & quot; Montazhnik …
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 17,113
For sale HOUSE in a picturesque place for permanent or seasonal residence. The plot offers b…
3 room apartment
Aliachnovicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 38,730
3 room apartment
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 17,023
Spacious 3 - bedroom apartment for a happy life!!! Excellent location 43 km from the ring an…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,323
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 9,457
House for sale in s / t & quot; Friendship in Boyars & quot; ! Minsk region, Molodechno dis…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 19,815
Features that you will like! 1. Classic cottage (brick masonry, functional kitchen, cozy liv…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 53,952
Cottage in three levels (166.9 sq.m.) in a picturesque place in ST & quot; Rodnik-12 & quot;…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 13,510
The cabin is for sale, in a picturesque place, along the train towards Molodechno ( station …
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 4,053
For sale is a plot of 10 acres (in private ownership) located on the outskirts of s / t & qu…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 5,855
The house is for sale in ST "Monthazhnik - 87" near the Boyara train station in Molodechno d…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 22,427
Beautiful & nbsp; well-maintained cottage in the Molodechno direction (38 km. from Minsk), n…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 26,030
3 room apartment
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 18,014
Accurate 3-room apartment for sale in a quiet, cozy place The apartment is free, waiting for…
1 room apartment
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 15,312
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map