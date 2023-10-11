Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Aharodnicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Makarava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Makarava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Makarovo, st. Sports, 1971.p., 2/2 brick, 55.1 / 54.0 / 31.2 / 10…
€10,373
3 room apartment in Makarava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Makarava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Makarovo 1625303-room apartment, …
€16,031

Properties features in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir