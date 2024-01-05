Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Quarteira
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
36 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Laguna Resort is a prestigious tourist complex situated within a private condominium, featur…
€745,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
€550,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 1 886 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€404,700
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
€499,400
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€400,700
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€399,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
€502,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
€862,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€640,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€860,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€640,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€640,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€640,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€860,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€665,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
€880,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with patio, with ocean view in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with patio, with ocean view
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€539,950
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
€595,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
€495,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with patio in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with patio
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
€420,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
€930,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with patio in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with patio
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
€870,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with patio in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with patio
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with patio in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with patio
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
€860,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir