  2. Portugal
  3. Centro

New buildings for sale in Centro

Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
Residential complex Parque das Nacoes
West, Portugal
from
€2,10M
Area 272 m²
1 property 1
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
from
€785,000
Area 161–255 m²
3 properties 3
This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms! LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenating area of ​​the city of Lisbon. The redevelopment of a large part of the building and public space, together with the return of tram 24, has attracted many young residents, Portuguese and foreigners, with 60% of the rehabilitation being for Local Accommodation and 40% for housing. Place that has the Aqueduto das Águas Livres, an emblematic and grandiose work of Lisbon from the century. XVIII. THE PROJECT It is a development with 26 floors, 195 apartments, with panoramic views of the city and the park of Monsanto, with a privileged location, with easy access to the north and south axis, with quick access to the airport and  25 de Abril and Vasco da Gama bridges. It has apartments from studios to 5-bedroom. AMENITIES AND FEATURES The development offers good finishes in its apartments, with modern equipment and constructive solutions for more comfort for its users. Among these finishes will have video intercom, security door, aluminum frames with thermal break, lacquered MDF cabinets, air conditioning, equipped kitchen, among others. Among its amenities and services, it will have an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, Health Club/Gym/Spa/Padel Court/Concierge Services/Private Garden. Don't waste this great investment opportunity!!
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Residential complex Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
from
€726,000
Completion date: 2023
The residential complex, located in Alcantara in Lisbon, in the Bairro da Estrela area, offers an extraordinary combination of history and relaxation. The Estrela area is one of the most central places in Lisbon. With fantastic panoramic views and location with excellent access to the city center. There are several infrastructures that provide residents with an excellent quality of life, such as green areas that give people the opportunity to enjoy tranquility and outdoor recreation. There is also a marina along the Tagus River, which allows lovers of marine life to enjoy the river and its biodiversity. It is a project that aims to ensure that its apartments combine comfort and functionality designed to promote your well-being and a more relaxed lifestyle. Considering your daily needs, even the smallest details are reflected in the careful selection of materials and equipment, making this home perfect for you! Consists of 10 apartments of T2, T3 and T4 typologies. This residential building with two separate facades combines the unity of interiors and exteriors, as well as the fantastic Lisbon sun. In its beautiful privileged location, where this project is located, some of the best faculties, schools and universities are located, including the Institute of Visual Arts, Design and Marketing and the João de Deus Graduate School of Education. Location: -1.2 km from the railway station; -1.8 km from the supermarket; -8 km from the hospital; -12 km from the airport.
Residential complex Avenidas Novas
Residential complex Avenidas Novas
Arroios, Portugal
from
€500,000
Area 58–123 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
A new residential complex to be born in the heart of Avenidas Novas in Lisbon! It consists of 17 modern apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with areas ranging from 58 m2 to 150 m2, spread over 7 floors, some of which have parking and a terrace. Innovative apartments, functional for demanding and modern life! The complex also has easy access to an excellent network of infrastructure and public transportation. The proximity of Marquês de Pombal, green areas such as Eduardo VII Park or Gulbenkian Gardens, shopping centers such as El Corte Inglês and the historic city center. The excellent location makes this complex an ideal choice for both residence and investment. It offers a wide range of services, such as: -500 m from the metro station; -600 m from the hospital; -900 m from the supermarket; -1,9 km to the university; -4,8 km to the airport. The apartments are sold furnished and with a guaranteed yield of 3.5% per year for 3 years, the apartments will be available at the end of 2023.
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Residential quarter Riverside Square
Marvila, Portugal
from
€500,000
Area 78–192 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2023
Closed condominium located on the banks of the Teju River, consisting of 8 blocks of modern and high-quality apartments. The quiet area in which the apartments are located is modern, it houses about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. It is also just a short drive from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of Nations and the Beato Creative Center. The project was designed to provide a practical and functional daily life. It includes a diverse set of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, with various layouts available in each typology, with a central location, next to the main area of the district. Apartments made in the architecture of Renzo Piano - the cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration, which contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, as well as acoustic and thermal comfort all year round. The blocks have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry. Schmitt + Sohn panoramic elevators overlooking the general garden of the building. Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by April 2023.
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Residential quarter Riverside Urban
Marvila, Portugal
from
€320,000
Area 43–177 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Unique buildings in a new neighborhood on the promenade with a privileged location. In a quiet and modern area there are about 120 shops, a market, a gym and other services. Just a few minutes from the center of Lisbon, the airport, the park of nations and the Beato creative center. Apartments with architecture Renzo Piano - a cult Italian laureate of the Pritzker Prize - have premium decoration that contributes to the maximum use of space, natural light, energy stability, acoustic and thermal comfort all year round. It consists of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ideally designed for modern single or paired living, for life or investment in two different blocks ( A and B ). The apartments have private parking with a charger for cars and a pantry. Construction of buildings is planned to be completed by May 2023 
