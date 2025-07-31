  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$658,000
;
12
ID: 32759
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Seamont. Autograph Collection by Marriott — Luxury where the sea meets the sky. Imagine: panoramic views of the turquoise sea, architecture that echoes the curves of the waves, and a rhythm of life built on harmony. Seamont is not just a residence, it is a premium coastal retreat on Reem Island, where every day begins with a sunrise over the bay and ends with a sunset, just like in the movies.

 

The first Autograph Collection by Marriott residence in the UAE combines sophisticated design, natural beauty, and five-star hotel service. Luxurious apartments, natural materials, flowing lines, and light pouring through the space—everything is designed to create a feeling of lightness and tranquility.

 

With direct access to the waterfront and proximity to the cultural heart of Saadiyat and downtown Abu Dhabi, you are right in the rhythm of life, but outside the walls, there is silence, tranquility, and privacy.

 

Seamont is not just a home. It is a lifestyle. With Bonvoy™, you have access to global privileges. With the sea, you have access to eternal inspiration.

 

Seamont is a life worthy of legend.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
