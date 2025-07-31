  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Dubaj
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Kompleks mieszkalny The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$520,000
;
17 1
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 28118
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 26.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

Sunset Bay 5 by developer Imtiaz is the perfect secluded island coastline, combining harmony and simplicity. Here, life flows to the rhythm of the tide, and every moment is filled with tranquility. Surrounded by the sea, sky, and picturesque landscapes, this address brings clarity and ease to everyday life.

 

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, combining thoughtful design with panoramic views and seamless connectivity to the coastal beauty of Dubai Islands. Conveniently located near the city center, it combines the serenity of island life with the comfort of urban infrastructure.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Wideo recenzja zespół mieszkaniowy The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Binghatti Elite
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$162,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Penthouse in the new high-rise Atelis project with pools, gardens and a direct access to the promenade, Dubai Design District, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$6,76M
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z 5-Letnim Planem Płatności w Jumeirah Village Triangle
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$193,833
Apartamentowiec Mieszkania na Raty w Wieżowcu w Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,36M
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$178,282
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$520,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Le Ciel
Apartamentowiec Le Ciel
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$1,21M
Oferta: sprzedaż Kategoria: Apartament Obszar: La Mer Dodatkowa lokalizacja: Le Ciel Sypialnie: 2 Łazienki: 3 Widok: widok na morze i rozkwit Parking: 1 Piętro: środkowe piętro  Umeblowane: nieumeblowane  Balkon: Tak Dostępność: poza planem
Agencja
DOM REAL ESTATE
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$36,84M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Oferujemy luksusowe penthouse'y z 6 sypialniami. Te penthouse'y to ostatnie 2 pozostałe i są częścią renomowanego dewelopera Sobha. Sobha Seahaven Tower A zlokalizowana jest w stale rozwijającej się dzielnicy Dubai Marina. „Tower A” jest częścią projektu mieszkaniowego premium o nazwie „S…
Agencja
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Zespół mieszkaniowy VAL by Kasco
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$234,900
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 18
Apartamenty w kompleksie mieszkaniowym VAL w sercu Wioski Kultury! Obiecujący projekt inwestycyjny! Kluczowe lokalizacje są w pobliżu! Blisko stacji metra! Znajdziemy mieszkanie z korzystnym oprocentowaniem kredytu hipotecznego lub planem ratalnym w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich! Udogod…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje