Kompleks mieszkalny Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mina Al arab, Emiraty Arabskie
$234,949
18
Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Ras al-Chajma
  • Miasto
    Mina Al arab

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Funkcje naprawy:

  • Stan surowy

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

O kompleksie

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

  • Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

  • Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

  • Open-air cinema under the stars.

  • Kids’ pool & family play areas.

  • Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

  • Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

  • Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

  • Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

  • Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

  • Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

  • Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

  • Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

  • Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!

Mina Al arab, Emiraty Arabskie
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

