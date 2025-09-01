Hotel The Trees Residence by Anocha

About the Complex
Welcome to The Trees Residence by Anocha, a modern tropical development located in the exclusive Bangtao area of Phuket — one of the island’s most sought-after destinations for luxury living and high-yield property investment. This is more than a residence; it’s a peaceful retreat and a smart hotel-investment opportunity combined into one.
🌴 Why Choose The Trees Residence by Anocha?
✔️ Prime Bangtao Location – Just minutes from Bangtao Beach, Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Porto de Phuket. Surrounded by high-end resorts, dining, shopping, and a thriving expat community.
✔️ Modern Tropical Design – Thoughtfully planned 1–2 bedroom units featuring contemporary layouts, warm natural tones, and functional spaces inspired by resort living.
✔️ Hotel Ownership Investment Model – Enjoy professional hotel management, strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and passive income — with personal stay rights.
✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – A wide range of facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, co-working space, kids’ club, outdoor theatre, landscaped gardens, and more.
✔️ Lifestyle & Comfort – Ideal whether you're seeking a holiday home, a long-term stay, or a property that generates income while offering you the flexibility of use.
🌅 Imagine
Waking up surrounded by tropical greenery, spending your mornings on Bangtao’s beautiful beach, exploring the island’s world-class dining and leisure attractions, and returning to the comfort of a stylishly designed residence.
📍 Location Highlights
5 minutes to Bangtao Beach
7 minutes to Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue
10 minutes to Laguna Phuket
25 minutes to Phuket International Airport
💼 Who Is This For?
Investors seeking high, stable returns from Phuket’s booming hotel and tourism market
Buyers looking for a serene vacation home in a premium and fast-growing area
Lifestyle seekers who want resort-style living with modern conveniences in one of Phuket’s best locations