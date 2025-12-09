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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Bélvèdere Collection

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$489,189
;
24
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39557
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1058458066
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Breathe and enjoy life at your own pace. This new apartment development offers you the space to be yourself, to focus on what truly matters, and to reconnect with an unhurried lifestyle. A carefully curated boutique collection of just 35 residences facing the endless blue of the Mediterranean in Torreblanca del Sol, designed for those who value tranquility, refined design, and views that soothe the soul. Step inside and feel the most elegant comfort. The interiors have been designed with attention to detail, where natural light and harmonious spaces create a home that is as practical as it is sophisticated. The open-plan layouts balance spaciousness and intimacy. The terraces, generous and open to the sea, invite you to enjoy the calm from sunrise to sunset. Your apartment is not just a showcase: it is a true home. Cook and share moments with your loved ones in a designer kitchen, equipped with top-quality appliances. Or relax in a shaded corner of your terrace, with both covered and open areas designed for everyday living. Whether you enjoy peaceful solitude or entertaining guests in style, comfort and quality are present in every season. A boutique gated community where quality is evident in every detail. Privacy without isolation: a serene and balanced place where you will always feel connected. The gardens, carefully landscaped with native plants, provide color and texture throughout the year. At its heart, a residents’ pool area that feels more like a five-star resort than a residential complex, along with a fully equipped gym. Whether sharing with neighbors or enjoying a quiet moment alone, the atmosphere is always one of understated luxury. The location is simply unbeatable. Relaxed beach days that become lifelong memories. Weekly open-air markets to discover fresh produce, fabrics, and unique pieces that become part of your story. Or strolls through Torreblanca, where shops and essential services are right on the promenade.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
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Rekreacja

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$489,189
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