Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Horizon36

A boutique new residential development located in the sought-after area of Las Lomas del Higuerón, Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. The project comprises 36 contemporary 2- and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer comfort, privacy, sustainability, and a high-quality Mediterranean lifestyle. All homes are thoughtfully designed with open-plan living areas, large windows, and generous outdoor spaces to maximise natural light and views. The Sky Solarium homes enjoy extended sunshine hours, open sea views, and private solariums equipped with jacuzzi and barbecue, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. The Garden Villas offer private gardens, creating a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle surrounded by nature. Residents benefit from carefully designed communal facilities, including: Outdoor swimming pool with sun terrace, landscaped gardens, fully equipped gym, sauna, coworking / business centre and energy-efficient lighting in communal areas. It has been develop with sustainability in mind, using energy-efficient construction systems, thermal insulation, and environmentally responsible materials to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Set in a peaceful natural environment with sea views, it enjoys excellent connectivity and proximity to: Beaches, shops and restaurants, sports and wellness facilities, Málaga Airport and major transport links... Offers an ideal balance of modern design, nature, and comfort, making it perfect as a main residence, holiday home, or investment opportunity on the Costa del Sol.