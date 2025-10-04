  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonezja
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Kompleks mieszkalny Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Pecatu, Indonezja
od
$112,728
BTC
1.3408777
ETH
70.2811338
USDT
111 452.4764075
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
22
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 31428
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 4.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Indonezja
  • Region / Państwo
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Okolica
    Badung
  • Miasto
    Kuta Selatan
  • Wioska
    Pecatu

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Funkcje naprawy:

  • Stan surowy

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Dom przekazany

O kompleksie

Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns.
Project Overview:
Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking coastal destinations.
Developed by the award-winning TEUS Group and managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this five-star branded project blends modern tropical design, ocean views, and high-yield investment potential.


Operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (international management).

Location: Melasti Beach, Bukit Peninsula, Bali.

Type: Luxury Boutique Hotel & Investment Property.

Total Units: 90 designer suites across 5 floors.

Handover: Q2 2027.

Ownership: Leasehold.

Unit Types & Prices:
Unit Type    Size (approx.)    Starting Price
Deluxe Lagoon Suite ~ 27 m²
from 96.000€
Sunset Suite ~ 40m²
from 120.000€
Melasti Sky View Suite ~ 71 m² 
from 205.000€

ROI: 14–18 % annual return (projected).
Flexible payment plans available during construction.

Resort Features & Facilities:
Amani Melasti was designed for balance – elegant, intimate, and deeply connected to Bali’s natural beauty.

Rooftop Infinity Pool with panoramic ocean & sunset views.

Tranquil Courtyard Pool and sun terraces.

Full-service Spa & Wellness Center.

Modern Fitness Studio & Yoga Pavilion.

Elegant Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge.

Co-working & Business Area.

24/7 Reception & Concierge Service.

Tropical landscaping & natural stone design.

Optional professional property management.

Prime Location – Melasti, Bukit Peninsula:
Only 250 m to Melasti Beach – one of Bali’s most picturesque shorelines.

10 min to Uluwatu Temple & cliffside bars.

20 min to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Surrounded by luxury resorts, beach clubs, and fine dining.

Quiet setting with exceptional accessibility.

Why Invest in Amani Melasti:
Managed by Wyndham, ensuring strong occupancy & global marketing reach.

Proven ROI potential up to 18 % p.a.

Award-winning design (Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025–2026).

Boutique scale = exclusivity & personalized guest experience.

Ideal for both passive investors and lifestyle buyers.

Exceptional long-term value in Bali’s fastest-growing luxury zone.

The Essence of Amani:
Amani means “peace” — and that’s exactly what this resort delivers.
Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, a walk to Melasti Beach, and sunsets from your private sky suite.
Amani Melasti isn’t just an investment – it’s your gateway to the Bali dream.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Pecatu, Indonezja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$209,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$165,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$119,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy
Pejeng Kawan, Indonezja
od
$195,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonezja
od
$218,864
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Pecatu, Indonezja
od
$112,728
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonezja
od
$210,906
W kamienicach o powierzchni 40 m2 znajduje się ogrodzona działka o powierzchni 100 m2 z basenem i obszarem rekreacyjnym. Kompleks dysponuje wspólnym basenem, kawiarnią i współpracą.Leasehold - 30 lat. Okres budowy: 12 miesięcy.Plan płatności:W dniu podpisania umowy 30% pierwszej płatności w …
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonezja
od
$343,119
Początek sprzedaży nowego budynku mieszkalnego ze specjalnymi warunkami dla klientów Tranio.Od początku sprzedaży w listopadzie, deweloper już podwyższył ceny mieszkań w pierwszej fazie o ponad 15%.Apartamenty z dobrym widokiem i koncepcja wulkanu. W konstrukcji wykorzystywane są skały wulka…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonezja
od
$188,024
Income- generowanie nieruchomości z wysoką rewanżem jest oferowana na sprzedaż! Bali jest jednym z najbardziej pożądanych i atrakcyjnych miejsc nie tylko na wycieczki krótkoterminowe, ale także na pobyty długoterminowe. Warunki klimatyczne sprawiają, że czujesz się jak w niekończącym się lec…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się