  4. Dom klubowy OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW

od
$41,000
BTC
0.4876868
ETH
25.5617522
USDT
40 536.0647391
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32869
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 12.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Gruzja
  • Region / Państwo
    Adżara
  • Okolica
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Wioska
    Tsikhisdziri

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła monolityczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    37

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach.

Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan.

The project is being implemented by a reliable developer with 11 years of construction experience in Georgia. Installments of up to 60 months, minimum initial payment.

Project Details:

6000m2 garden

4000m2 rooftop

Private beach
Indoor and outdoor pools
Fitness Center
Cafes and restaurants
Indoor and outdoor parking
Tennis courts
Children's playground
Spa and Wellness center
Coworking space
Running and cycling tracks
Electric vehicle Charging station
Sports ground
Market and pharmacy
Car rental
Bike and scooter rental
Educational center for children
High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially working in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the purchased property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Renata, today for details on the project.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Państwo przegląda
od
$41,000
