Residential complex Infinity - Dedeman Suits & Residences

Seafront Luxury & High-Yield Opportunity: 65% Completed, December 2027 Handover
Welcome to Infinity Dedeman Suites & Residences, a premier beachfront destination in the Gaziveren region of Northern Cyprus. This project seamlessly blends modern architecture with eco-conscious living, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle where the blue of the Mediterranean meets lush green landscapes. Managed by the world-renowned Dedeman Hotels & Resorts International, this development is designed for those seeking both a sophisticated home and a high-performance investment.
The project is progressing rapidly, with 65% of the construction already completed. This provides a secure and visible timeline for investors and future residents alike. The official handover is scheduled for December 2027, allowing for strategic planning for both personal use and rental operations.
Versatile Unit Options & Pricing We offer a diverse portfolio of 190 residences across 12 different apartment types.
Key Investment Advantages
World-Class Amenities Residents enjoy exclusive access to:
Secure your place in the most prestigious beachfront development in Cyprus. Contact me for detailed pricing for 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 units and to arrange a private viewing.