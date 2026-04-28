Residential complex Infinity - Dedeman Suits & Residences

Seafront Luxury & High-Yield Opportunity: 65% Completed, December 2027 Handover

Welcome to Infinity Dedeman Suites & Residences, a premier beachfront destination in the Gaziveren region of Northern Cyprus. This project seamlessly blends modern architecture with eco-conscious living, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle where the blue of the Mediterranean meets lush green landscapes. Managed by the world-renowned Dedeman Hotels & Resorts International, this development is designed for those seeking both a sophisticated home and a high-performance investment.

The project is progressing rapidly, with 65% of the construction already completed. This provides a secure and visible timeline for investors and future residents alike. The official handover is scheduled for December 2027, allowing for strategic planning for both personal use and rental operations.

Versatile Unit Options & Pricing We offer a diverse portfolio of 190 residences across 12 different apartment types.

Starting Price: The listed price is for a 1+0 (Studio) unit measuring 30 m² .

The listed price is for a . Available Configurations: Our options range from compact 1+0 studios to spacious 1+1, 2+1, and luxury 3+1 apartments. Prices vary according to unit type, size, and view, ensuring a suitable option for every investor profile.

Key Investment Advantages

Professional Management: A 10-year operation guarantee by Dedeman Hotels & Resorts International.

A by Dedeman Hotels & Resorts International. Passive Income Model: Owners benefit from a transparent 75% / 25% rental income sharing model .

Owners benefit from a transparent . High Returns: Expected 6–10% annual rental return in foreign currency, supported by over 70 international rental platforms (Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, etc.).

Expected in foreign currency, supported by over 70 international rental platforms (Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, etc.). Legal Security: Secured with a Turkish Title Deed (Türk Koçanlı), offering the highest level of ownership protection.

World-Class Amenities Residents enjoy exclusive access to:

Rooftop Infinity Pools on each block with panoramic sea and star views.

on each block with panoramic sea and star views. A comprehensive Wellness & Health Center featuring anti-aging clinics, detox programs, and yoga.

featuring anti-aging clinics, detox programs, and yoga. Private maintained beaches, outdoor/indoor heated pools, and a private marina for water sports.

Secure your place in the most prestigious beachfront development in Cyprus. Contact me for detailed pricing for 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 units and to arrange a private viewing.