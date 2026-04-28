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Residential complex ISATIS HILLSIDE

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,875
VAT
from
$2,694/m²
;
14 1
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ID: 36529
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou
  • Address
    Kibris Gardens Yolu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

About the complex

HILLSIDE by ISATIS — Boutique residential complex just few minutes away from sea 

Dive into the essence of boutique hotel living amid the serene coastal ambience of our seaside luxuries project. Whether you're lounging under the sun by the pool, venturing through the verdant jungle backdrop, or savoring our delux amenities, every instant promises an unforgettable journey.

Only 500 meters from sunny Mediterranean beaches
 

Here, you get the best of both worlds — a peaceful, private retreat that keeps you just moments away from everything you need.
 

Project concept

HILLSIDE is an exclusive boutique residential complex, home to just 102 carefully designed flats — each thoughtfully positioned to offer breathtaking sea views right from your living room.

The HILLSIDE offers two different flat types in two-storey apartment block:

• Studio flat 
• One bedroom flat

Every residence at HILLSIDE is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.

Amenities

HILLSIDE has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living

Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools
Sauna
Gym
Cafe
Kid’s playground
Reception
 

Payment plan

As project is under construction, a flexible payment option is available:

40% down payment 
30% interest-free installments for 12 months until key handover
30% interest-free installments for 12 months after key handover

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex ISATIS HILLSIDE

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Residential complex ISATIS HILLSIDE
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,875
VAT
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