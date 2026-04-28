Residential complex ISATIS HILLSIDE

About the complex

HILLSIDE by ISATIS — Boutique residential complex just few minutes away from sea

Dive into the essence of boutique hotel living amid the serene coastal ambience of our seaside luxuries project. Whether you're lounging under the sun by the pool, venturing through the verdant jungle backdrop, or savoring our delux amenities, every instant promises an unforgettable journey.



Only 500 meters from sunny Mediterranean beaches



Here, you get the best of both worlds — a peaceful, private retreat that keeps you just moments away from everything you need.



Project concept

HILLSIDE is an exclusive boutique residential complex, home to just 102 carefully designed flats — each thoughtfully positioned to offer breathtaking sea views right from your living room.

The HILLSIDE offers two different flat types in two-storey apartment block:

• Studio flat

• One bedroom flat

Every residence at HILLSIDE is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.

Amenities

HILLSIDE has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living

Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools

Sauna

Gym

Cafe

Kid’s playground

Reception



Payment plan

As project is under construction, a flexible payment option is available:

40% down payment

30% interest-free installments for 12 months until key handover

30% interest-free installments for 12 months after key handover