Residential complex ISATIS HILLSIDE

About the complex
HILLSIDE by ISATIS — Boutique residential complex just few minutes away from sea
Dive into the essence of boutique hotel living amid the serene coastal ambience of our seaside luxuries project. Whether you're lounging under the sun by the pool, venturing through the verdant jungle backdrop, or savoring our delux amenities, every instant promises an unforgettable journey.
Only 500 meters from sunny Mediterranean beaches
Here, you get the best of both worlds — a peaceful, private retreat that keeps you just moments away from everything you need.
Project concept
HILLSIDE is an exclusive boutique residential complex, home to just 102 carefully designed flats — each thoughtfully positioned to offer breathtaking sea views right from your living room.
The HILLSIDE offers two different flat types in two-storey apartment block:
• Studio flat
• One bedroom flat
Every residence at HILLSIDE is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.
Amenities
HILLSIDE has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living
Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools
Sauna
Gym
Cafe
Kid’s playground
Reception
Payment plan
As project is under construction, a flexible payment option is available:
40% down payment
30% interest-free installments for 12 months until key handover
30% interest-free installments for 12 months after key handover