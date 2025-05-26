  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
Apartment in a new building NCP-107 Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Group

Girne District, Northern Cyprus
from
$84,239
;
14
ID: 27085
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    Girne District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Elevator

About the complex

About the project:
Olea Cyprus Project is a tranquil residential complex from Noyanlar Group, located in the quiet town of Gechitkale, just 10 minutes from Long Beach. Combining modern village life with natural surroundings, the complex includes 652 apartments, 12 shops and a rich infrastructure conveniently located near key urban centers.

Key points:

  Less than 10 minutes to Long Beach – enjoy the beauty of the beach and nature

  Developed by Noyanlar Group with over 50 years of experience

  A total of 664 units in 24 blocks, including apartments and shops

Available types of apartments:
The project offers a variety of residential units corresponding to different requests, with high-quality finishing and modern technology:

  Apartment 1+1

  Apartment 2+1

  Apartment 3+1

  Penthouses 2+1

  Penthouses 3+1

Benefits of location:
Olea Cyprus Project is located in Gechitkale, combining rustic charm with convenient access to beaches, city centers and cultural attractions – offering comfort and tranquility:

  10 minutes to Long Beach

  10 minutes to Famagusta

  20 minutes to Ercan Airport

  30 minutes to Nicosia

  45 minutes to Larnaca Airport

  Near the ruins of Salamis, the Museum of St. Barnabas and other historical sites

Facilities:
Olea Cyprus offers the necessary services and resort facilities suitable for everyday life and leisure:

  Outdoor and indoor pools (adult and children)

  Multifunctional sports ground

  Cycling and footpaths

  Cafe/bar, restaurant and beauty salon

  Fitness room and supermarket

  Pharmacy and bank

  Transfer to the beach

  Green Zones and Protected Community

Terms of payment:
Flexible payment plan: 30% - down payment, 40% - before delivery, and the remaining 30% after delivery in installments for 12 months without interest.

About us:
DevoDirect is your direct link to qualified developers around the world.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², USD 1,685
Apartment price, USD 84,239
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 66.0 – 133.0
Price per m², USD 1,048 – 1,461
Apartment price, USD 96,439 – 139,429
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 104.0 – 241.0
Price per m², USD 699 – 1,240
Apartment price, USD 128,972 – 168,477

Location on the map

Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
