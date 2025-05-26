Apartment in a new building NCP-107 Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Group

About the project:

Olea Cyprus Project is a tranquil residential complex from Noyanlar Group, located in the quiet town of Gechitkale, just 10 minutes from Long Beach. Combining modern village life with natural surroundings, the complex includes 652 apartments, 12 shops and a rich infrastructure conveniently located near key urban centers.

Key points:

Less than 10 minutes to Long Beach – enjoy the beauty of the beach and nature

Developed by Noyanlar Group with over 50 years of experience

A total of 664 units in 24 blocks, including apartments and shops

Available types of apartments:

The project offers a variety of residential units corresponding to different requests, with high-quality finishing and modern technology:

Apartment 1+1

Apartment 2+1

Apartment 3+1

Penthouses 2+1

Penthouses 3+1

Benefits of location:

Olea Cyprus Project is located in Gechitkale, combining rustic charm with convenient access to beaches, city centers and cultural attractions – offering comfort and tranquility:

10 minutes to Long Beach

10 minutes to Famagusta

20 minutes to Ercan Airport

30 minutes to Nicosia

45 minutes to Larnaca Airport

Near the ruins of Salamis, the Museum of St. Barnabas and other historical sites

Facilities:

Olea Cyprus offers the necessary services and resort facilities suitable for everyday life and leisure:

Outdoor and indoor pools (adult and children)

Multifunctional sports ground

Cycling and footpaths

Cafe/bar, restaurant and beauty salon

Fitness room and supermarket

Pharmacy and bank

Transfer to the beach

Green Zones and Protected Community

Terms of payment:

Flexible payment plan: 30% - down payment, 40% - before delivery, and the remaining 30% after delivery in installments for 12 months without interest.

About us:

DevoDirect is your direct link to qualified developers around the world.