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Residential properties for sale in Lagos State, Nigeria

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Ikeja
18
98 properties total found
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$69,137
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Animashawun, Nigeria
Townhouse
Animashawun, Nigeria
$2,33M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$8,733
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$247,436
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$109,163
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Alausa, Nigeria
House
Alausa, Nigeria
$254,714
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$219,356
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
House
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$50,943
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Kosofe, Nigeria
House
Kosofe, Nigeria
$543,920
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$189,216
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$5,458
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ilado, Nigeria
Apartment
Ilado, Nigeria
$145,551
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$305,657
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ikeja, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikeja, Nigeria
$225,604
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$7,278
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Kosofe, Nigeria
House
Kosofe, Nigeria
$94,608
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$130,996
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$54,582
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Falomo, Nigeria
House
Falomo, Nigeria
$14,555
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$112,802
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Animashawun, Nigeria
Apartment
Animashawun, Nigeria
$145,551
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ikota, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikota, Nigeria
$69,137
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$494,873
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Onigbongbo, Nigeria
House
Onigbongbo, Nigeria
$866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$291,102
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$32,594
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Villa
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$4,367
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Kosofe, Nigeria
House
Kosofe, Nigeria
$720,477
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ikota, Nigeria
Townhouse
Ikota, Nigeria
$276,547
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$181,939
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Lagos State

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lagos State, Nigeria

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