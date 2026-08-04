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Residential properties for sale in Ikeja, Nigeria

;
apartments
3
houses
15
18 properties total found
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$471,726
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$705,922
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$167,384
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$400,265
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$247,436
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Alausa, Nigeria
House
Alausa, Nigeria
$254,714
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$342,045
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Alausa, Nigeria
Apartment
Alausa, Nigeria
$326,643
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$166,802
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ikeja, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikeja, Nigeria
$225,604
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$195,544
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$260,726
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Alausa, Nigeria
House
Alausa, Nigeria
$326,643
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$1,30M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Onigbongbo, Nigeria
House
Onigbongbo, Nigeria
$866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ikeja, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikeja, Nigeria
$231,426
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$291,102
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$159,550
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Ikeja, Nigeria

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