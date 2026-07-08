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Townhouses for sale in Nigeria

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Lagos State
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8 properties total found
Townhouse in Abuja, Nigeria
Townhouse
Abuja, Nigeria
$866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Animashawun, Nigeria
Townhouse
Animashawun, Nigeria
$2,33M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$6,70M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$141,912
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ikota, Nigeria
Townhouse
Ikota, Nigeria
$276,547
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$40,026
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Itirin, Nigeria
Townhouse
Itirin, Nigeria
$1,019
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$109,163
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

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