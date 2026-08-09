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Houses for sale in Lagos State, Nigeria

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68 properties total found
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$69,137
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Animashawun, Nigeria
Townhouse
Animashawun, Nigeria
$2,33M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$8,733
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$247,436
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Townhouse
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$109,163
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Alausa, Nigeria
House
Alausa, Nigeria
$254,714
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$219,356
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
House
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$50,943
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Kosofe, Nigeria
House
Kosofe, Nigeria
$543,920
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$189,216
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$5,458
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$305,657
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ojomu, Nigeria
House
Ojomu, Nigeria
$7,278
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Kosofe, Nigeria
House
Kosofe, Nigeria
$94,608
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Falomo, Nigeria
House
Falomo, Nigeria
$14,555
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$112,802
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$494,873
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Onigbongbo, Nigeria
House
Onigbongbo, Nigeria
$866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$291,102
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$32,594
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Villa
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$4,367
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Kosofe, Nigeria
House
Kosofe, Nigeria
$720,477
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ikota, Nigeria
Townhouse
Ikota, Nigeria
$276,547
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$181,939
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikota, Nigeria
House
Ikota, Nigeria
$509
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Moba, Nigeria
House
Moba, Nigeria
$21,833
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ikeja, Nigeria
House
Ikeja, Nigeria
$400,265
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Alausa, Nigeria
House
Alausa, Nigeria
$326,643
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Animashawun, Nigeria
House
Animashawun, Nigeria
$946,081
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Eti Osa, Nigeria
House
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$116,441
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Lagos State

townhouses

Properties features in Lagos State, Nigeria

Cheap
Luxury
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