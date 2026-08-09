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Apartments for sale in Lagos State, Nigeria

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30 properties total found
Apartment in Ilado, Nigeria
Apartment
Ilado, Nigeria
$145,551
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ikeja, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikeja, Nigeria
$225,604
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$130,996
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Habita
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$54,582
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Animashawun, Nigeria
Apartment
Animashawun, Nigeria
$145,551
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ikota, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikota, Nigeria
$69,137
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$36,388
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Falomo, Nigeria
Apartment
Falomo, Nigeria
$764
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Alausa, Nigeria
Apartment
Alausa, Nigeria
$326,643
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$1,10M
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$61,859
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Habita
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Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$10,916
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Habita
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Apartment in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$21,833
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Habita
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Itirin, Nigeria
3 bedroom apartment
Itirin, Nigeria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
JOINT VENTURE IN VICTORIA ISLAND LAGOS NIGERIA.  Here is a bare land in this strategic lo…
$8,70M
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Apartment in Ikeja, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikeja, Nigeria
$231,426
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Ajah, Nigeria
4 bedroom apartment
Ajah, Nigeria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Ajah is a large neighbourhood in the Lekki area of Lagos. It spans from Victoria Garden City…
$2,23M
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Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$47,304
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$101,886
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Habita
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Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$109,163
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Habita
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Apartment in Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ibeju Lekki, Nigeria
$61,859
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Habita
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Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$50,000
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Habita
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Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$47,304
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Habita
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Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$14,555
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Habita
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Apartment in Ikota, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikota, Nigeria
$3,639
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ilado, Nigeria
Apartment
Ilado, Nigeria
$385,710
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Habita
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Apartment in Ilado, Nigeria
Apartment
Ilado, Nigeria
$160,106
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Moba, Nigeria
Apartment
Moba, Nigeria
$254,714
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Habita
Languages
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Apartment in Ikate, Nigeria
Apartment
Ikate, Nigeria
$109,163
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Habita
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Apartment in Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
Brand new serviced semi-detached two bedroom townhouse on Bashorun R.I. Okusanya St, off Adm…
$197,946
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Apartment in Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
Apartment
Ebute Lekki, Nigeria
2 bedroom flat / apartment for sale  Off Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island (VI), Lagos…
$401,000
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