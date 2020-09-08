What type of accommodation to buy in Spain for the price of a one- or two-bedroom apartment in Minsk

The political crisis that occurred in the Republic of Belarus in August 2020 has increased the demand for buying foreign housing by country citizens. The REALTING team analyzed the real estate market in Belarus and abroad and prepared a series of articles about which properties to purchase in other countries at the price of a one- and two-bedroom apartment in Minsk.

What real estate in Spain to buy at the price of a two-room apartment in Minsk?

In August 2020, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Minsk was about $80,000. In Spain, there are no immovables sold at the same price. For example, in Barcelona, the most popular touristic city, housing prices start from $175,000. However, there are regions where properties cost much less. Among them are València and Catalonia.

A three-room apartment in València

A fully furnished three-room apartment with home appliances.

The price is $77,215





A two-room apartment in Torrevieja

A two-room apartment within a five-minute walk from the Acequien beach. The area has a well-developed infrastructure and transport communication. There is a swimming pool in the residential complex.

The price is $ 84,429



A one-bedroom apartment in Alicante

A modernly renovated apartment in the city center.

The price is $ 80,259

A one-bedroom apartment in Torrevieja

A property within walking distance from the La Mata beach. The area has a well-developed infrastructure. It is possible to purchase a parking space at a reduced price.

The cost is $78,342



A two-room apartment in Salou

An apartment within walking distance from the beach. There is a railway station, public transport stops, a clinic, and a school nearby.

The cost is $84542

A studio apartment in Salou

A studio apartment with an American kitchen. There is a swimming pool in the residential complex.

The cost is $77,779

A one-bedroom apartment in Salou

It is located 100 meters from the Capellan beach. The property is fully furnished with an AC. Additionally, on favorable terms, one can buy a private parking space.

The cost is $78,906

What to purchase at the price of a two-bedroom apartment in Minsk?

An average price for a two-bedroom apartment in Minsk is a bit over $100,000. In Spain, for this money, one can buy a property in València, Murcia, and Catalonia. For those who want to settle down next to the ocean, there are several objects on Tenerife.

A two-room apartment in Alicante

A two-room bungalow in the Catral village. Nearby, there are the El Hondo Nature Reserve and the Guardamar beach.

The price is $103,705

A one-bedroom apartment in Torrevieja

It is located in a developed district. The beach is within walking distance.

The cost is $100,323





A two-room apartment in Torrevieja

An exclusively designed apartment with a large balcony. The beach is 650 meters from the building.

The price is $101,439

A two-room apartment in Torrevieja

A comfortable penthouse close to the famous beach of Alicante. The main advantages are a favorable location and essential infrastructure.

The cost is $96,942

A one-bedroom apartment on Tenerife

A housing is located in a residential area of Puerto de la Cruz city in the north of Tenerife. There are Botanical Gardens nearby.

The price is $89,615