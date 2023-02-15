Tourists voted: Warsaw is the best city in Europe

It was revealed which city has been named Europe’s best tourist destination for 2023. European Best Destinations summarized the results of the contest.

400 European locations were put through a competition to see which one was the best for tourists. The majority voted for Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

Tourists from 178 different countries voted for their favorite corner of Europe. Of the half-million people who voted, 48% were European tourists and 52% were non-European travelers.

«This is the highest share of votes from outside Europe since the event was created. This year more than ever, foreigners are interested in traveling to Europe,» the contest organizers stressed.

Who voted for Warsaw? Most votes for Poland’s capital were cast by tourists from the United States, Ireland, Austria, Great Britain, and Australia.

«Beautiful, friendly, green, open, perfect for family and cultural holidays, shopping, and romantic getaways, Warsaw has something to offer everyone,» the European Best Destinations stated.

According to the organizers, Warsaw is one of the safest places to stay in Europe. It is a vibrant and dynamic city with plenty of entertainment, from hot air balloon rides to local culinary specialties.

Here are the other top European destinations for tourists on this list: